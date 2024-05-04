Naicam man arrested by RCMP, charged with 2nd degree murder

See more sharing options

A 57-year-old man from Naicam was arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Kevin Swanson was brought into custody just over an hour after RCMP said they found 81-year-old Dennis Swanson dead at a home on Third Avenue North in Naicam.

RCMP said Swanson had been seriously assaulted and died at the scene. Police confirmed the two men were related, but didn’t say how.

Kevin Swanson was arrested in Melfort and charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in Melfort provincial court on Monday.