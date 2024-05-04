Naicam man arrested by RCMP, charged with 2nd degree murder

A 57-year-old man from Naicam was arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.
Kevin Swanson was brought into custody just over an hour after RCMP said they found 81-year-old Dennis Swanson dead at a home on Third Avenue North in Naicam.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
RCMP said Swanson had been seriously assaulted and died at the scene. Police confirmed the two men were related, but didn’t say how.
Trending Now
Kevin Swanson was arrested in Melfort and charged with second-degree murder.
He will appear in Melfort provincial court on Monday.
More on Canada
- How caregiving impacts a generation of Canadians: ‘Unpaid work does not end’
- From 5K to a full marathon: The best way to train for a long run
- Some 2019 candidates ‘appeared willing’ to engage with foreign interference: Hogue inquiry
- Black youth face multiple barriers accessing mental health care, experts say
Comments