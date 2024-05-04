Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Naicam man arrested by RCMP, charged with 2nd degree murder

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Kevin Swanson was brought into custody hours just over an hour after RCMP said they found 81-year-old Dennis Swanson dead at a home on Third Avenue North in Naicam. . Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 57-year-old man from Naicam was arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Kevin Swanson was brought into custody just over an hour after RCMP said they found 81-year-old Dennis Swanson dead at a home on Third Avenue North in Naicam.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

RCMP said Swanson had been seriously assaulted and died at the scene. Police confirmed the two men were related, but didn’t say how.

Trending Now

Kevin Swanson was arrested in Melfort and charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in Melfort provincial court on Monday.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices