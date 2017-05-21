Person flown by STARS to Foothills Hospital after ATV incident in Central Alberta
A A
Emergency crews were called to reports of a person injured after an incident involving an ATV at around 3:30 p.m. in Burnt Timber, Atla., northwest of Calgary.
It happened along Township Road 303 and Range Road 63.
One person was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills Hospital.
No details about the person or their injuries have been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.