ATV Incident
May 21, 2017 9:44 pm
Updated: May 21, 2017 9:47 pm

Person flown by STARS to Foothills Hospital after ATV incident in Central Alberta

By Reporter  Global News

STARS air ambulance

File / Global News
A A

Emergency crews were called to reports of a person injured after an incident involving an ATV at around 3:30 p.m. in Burnt Timber, Atla., northwest of Calgary.

It happened along Township Road 303 and Range Road 63.

One person was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills Hospital.

No details about the person or their injuries have been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV Incident
Burnt Timber Alberta
Range Road 63
RCMP
STARS Air Ambulance
Township Road 303

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News