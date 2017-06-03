Traffic
June 3, 2017 1:54 pm

Fiery crash shuts down Highway 3 near Hedley

By Online News Producer  Global News
A A

Highway 3 was at a standstill for several hours near Hedley because of a fiery head-on crash.

A motorcycle and SUV smashed into each other head-on around at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Crews quickly cleaned up the wreckage and the road was re-opened just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital while the motorcyclist was airlifted to Kelowna.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Hedley
Highway 3
Princeton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News