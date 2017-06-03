Fiery crash shuts down Highway 3 near Hedley

Highway 3 was at a standstill for several hours near Hedley because of a fiery head-on crash.

A motorcycle and SUV smashed into each other head-on around at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Crews quickly cleaned up the wreckage and the road was re-opened just before 5 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital while the motorcyclist was airlifted to Kelowna.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.