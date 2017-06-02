London police offer cash reward to solve Mark McCullagh murder case
The London Police Service announced a cash reward for information leading to a conviction for the murder of a 36-year-old man just over two years ago.
Mark McCullagh was taking trash outside at roughly 10:30 in the morning on Monday March 9, 2015, when he was approached by a group of men and shot in the driveway of his 504 English Street home where he lived with his wife and roommate.
READ MORE: Police seek suspect vehicle in English St. homicide
Police say his wife was home at the time and called 911; McCullagh was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.
Shortly after the shooting, police said three suspects who fled the scene in a red four-door pickup truck remained at large. They were identified as being in their early to mid-20s; two of the men were black and one was white.
READ MORE: Three suspects remain at large following deadly shooting at English St. home
They’re urging anyone with information to come forward, and have promised a $25,000 reward for details that lead to an arrest and conviction. The reward is valid until June 2, 2018.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.