London police offer cash reward to solve Mark McCullagh murder case

The London Police Service announced a cash reward for information leading to a conviction for the murder of a 36-year-old man just over two years ago.

Mark McCullagh was taking trash outside at roughly 10:30 in the morning on Monday March 9, 2015, when he was approached by a group of men and shot in the driveway of his 504 English Street home where he lived with his wife and roommate.

Police say his wife was home at the time and called 911; McCullagh was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Shortly after the shooting, police said three suspects who fled the scene in a red four-door pickup truck remained at large. They were identified as being in their early to mid-20s; two of the men were black and one was white.

They’re urging anyone with information to come forward, and have promised a $25,000 reward for details that lead to an arrest and conviction. The reward is valid until June 2, 2018.