Severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, central Sask.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Martensville, Warman, the Battlefords, Kindersley, Rosetown and Meadow Lake areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms this afternoon as it slices into an unstable airmass situated over west-central Saskatchewan and some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

Heat Warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrow River, Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain areas.

Daytime high temperatures Thursday peaked near 29 at Hudson Bay, 33 at Melfort and 32 at Nipawin and only fell to the mid- to high-teens during the night.

The forecast temperature Friday is 29, which satisfies the new heat warning threshold for central and northern Saskatchewan.

By Saturday morning a cold front will have moved through the region bringing cooler temperatures.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada has updated their heat warning criteria for Saskatchewan.

They are now issued in southern Saskatchewan, including the Saskatoon area, when 2 consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32 C or more and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 16 C or higher, or if humidex values reach 38 degrees or higher.

In northern Saskatchewan, they are issued when two consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29 C or more and nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to fall to 14 C or higher, or if humidex values reach 34 degrees or higher.

Officials have the following advice for people under a heat wave:

consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time outdoors at your house or at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools);

drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated; and

do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Historic Heat Hits Saskatchewan Thursday

A total of eleven high temperature records were broken on Thursday as a hot, dry air mass shifted into the province.

They included Prince Albert, Regina, Meadow Lake and Melfort.

Saskatoon was just shy of a record, reaching 33.8 degrees, 0.1 off of the record of 33.9 degrees set in 1956.

Saskatoon is dangerously close to making today the hottest June 1 ever recorded! https://t.co/LiuYqSmVTU #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/j5hNVPOQgN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 1, 2017

Watrous reached 34.6 degrees, which was not only a record high, but also the hottest place in all of Canada on Thursday.