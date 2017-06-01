Weather
June 1, 2017 12:07 pm

Heat warning issued in parts of Saskatchewan

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

A heat warning has been issued for the Melfort, Nipawin and Hudson Bay areas where periods of extreme heat are expected.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrow River, Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain areas.

A period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 30 C and minimum overnight temperatures near 16 C are expected today through Friday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Sun safety: reducing your risk of health issues from heat stroke to melanoma

By Saturday morning a cold front will have moved through the region bringing cooler temperatures.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Heat Warning
Hot Weather
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Warm Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News