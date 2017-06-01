Heat warning issued in parts of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrow River, Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain areas.

A period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 30 C and minimum overnight temperatures near 16 C are expected today through Friday.

By Saturday morning a cold front will have moved through the region bringing cooler temperatures.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

