Sentencing for Manyshots brothers to resume for kidnapping, rape of Calgary teen

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Discretion is strongly advised.

A sentencing hearing is expected to continue Friday in the case of two brothers convicted of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a Calgary teen.

Sentencing was delayed last fall to allow time for defence lawyers to explore mental health testing of Corey and Cody Manyshots who have pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault in the case.

READ MORE: Manyshots brothers admit to kidnap and repeated rape of Calgary teen

Legal Aid Alberta approved payment of specialized fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) assessments for the brothers at a cost of $5,500 per person.

Defence lawyers for the brothers are expected to make further submissions at the hearing Friday.

Alain Hepner, Cody’s defence lawyer, has said if it’s determined his client has FASD, “it would reduce the moral blameworthiness.”

READ MORE: Manyshots brothers sent for genetic testing ahead of sentencing for kidnap, rape of Calgary teen

Hepner submitted a six-year sentence would be appropriate, minus (enhanced) credit, leaving approximately four years left to serve. Corey’s defence lawyer suggested a sentence of time served (at enhanced 1.5 credit) plus two years.

Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak called this one of the worst cases he’d ever seen and asked for a 12-year sentence for each of the brothers, minus credit for time served.

Details of the horrific events are documented in an agreed statement of facts.

Agreed statement of facts describes horrific attack

The teenage girl was at a bus stop waiting to go home after watching movies at a friend’s house the night of the attack.

Corey and Cody Manyshots approached her, asking for directions. Court heard she was uneasy and tried twice to dial the cellphone she held in her hand but both times the calls failed.

The brothers grabbed her and forced her into a nearby alley. Corey smashed her phone.

READ MORE: 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted at multiple locations

Each took a turn raping and sodomizing her; Corey forced her to perform oral sex.

Then they took her to their Martindale home where the victim looked to the Manyshots’ father for help. No one intervened.

She was taken into the basement and thrown onto a makeshift bed where the brothers took turns raping and sodomizing her.

The girl told police she feared they were going to kill her.

Court heard between the assaults, Corey took time to cook. His girlfriend and child were in also in the home and saw the victim, who watched them take drugs she believed to be crack.

It was when they fell asleep that the young girl took the chance to escape.

Once outside, she wrote details on her hand including the address of the home, the name “Cody” and several words including “native” and “black and red shovel.”

With no phone to call for help, she took two buses and a CTrain home. Her mother then took her to the police.

READ MORE: Judge’s decision on victim impact statement in Manyshots brothers’ case sparks public outrage

She was able to guide police to the area where she was kidnapped, as well as to the home where she was held captive.

The teen picked both Corey and Cody out of separate photo lineups. On Corey’s photo she wrote: “this is the man.” On his brother’s photo, she wrote: “Cody.”