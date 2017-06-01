2 tires stolen from car parked in Vancouver in what police call unusual theft

Two tires were stolen from a car parked near 14th Avenue and Balaclava Street in Kitsilano overnight in what the Vancouver Police call an unusual theft.

Kathryn Tooley told Global News two of the four tires were stolen off her 2016 Honda Civic last night, right outside her basement unit in a small family neighbourhood.

Tooley says it appears those responsible tried to steal the other two tires, but couldn’t and left them half off.

She estimates it will take about $1,000 to replace the tires.

“Our neighbours said they have never before seen this before,” Tooley said. “We are shocked.”

Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police says this was the first time he has personally heard about this type of theft.

“We have had approximately six reports of tires being stolen in 2017, but not all were stolen from parked vehicles,” Doucette said. “There does not appear to be any particular type of vehicle or location being targeted.”

Doucette says no one has been arrested, but police are encouraging anyone who sees anything they feel is suspicious, including people taking tires off of vehicles and loading them into other vehicles and driving off, to call them immediately.