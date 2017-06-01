Crime
June 1, 2017 5:59 pm

London police look to identify 3 males in alleged firearm incident

By News Announcer  AM980
Global News File
A A

London police are asking the public for help identifying three males after a group of young people reported being approached by three suspects, one of which revealed what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday behind a building at 927 Osgoode Drive, northwest of Adelaide Street and Bradley Avenue. No one was injured and no firearm was recovered.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Over $200K in drugs seized following major drug bust in London

The suspects are described as three white males. The first was 6-feet, 20- to 30-years-old with a thin build and long hair tied in a bun, wearing a red hat with a black brim, black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect was 5-foot-10, 17- to 25-years-old with a heavy build and short brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, camo-patterned shorts, and beige shoes.

READ MORE: Victim Services of Middlesex-London to train 150 volunteers to help police

The last suspect was described as 5-foot-9, 17-to 25-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball hat, red t-shirt over a black, long-sleeved shirt, and dark pants. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alleged firearm
Crime
Firearm
London Ontario
London Police
lps

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News