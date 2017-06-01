London police look to identify 3 males in alleged firearm incident

London police are asking the public for help identifying three males after a group of young people reported being approached by three suspects, one of which revealed what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday behind a building at 927 Osgoode Drive, northwest of Adelaide Street and Bradley Avenue. No one was injured and no firearm was recovered.

The suspects are described as three white males. The first was 6-feet, 20- to 30-years-old with a thin build and long hair tied in a bun, wearing a red hat with a black brim, black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect was 5-foot-10, 17- to 25-years-old with a heavy build and short brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, camo-patterned shorts, and beige shoes.

The last suspect was described as 5-foot-9, 17-to 25-years-old with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball hat, red t-shirt over a black, long-sleeved shirt, and dark pants. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).