Over $200K in drugs seized following major drug bust in London
Six people are facing charges and over $200,000 in drugs have been seized following a major drug bust by London police.
Officers with the Guns and Drugs Section executed search warrants on Thursday, April 13 at two residences on Highbury Avenue North and William Street, as well as a business on Trafalgar Street.
According to police, the following items were seized as a result of the search warrants:
- 517 grams of cocaine worth approximately $51,700
- 786 grams of crystal methamphetamine worth approximately $78,600
- 5078 grams of marijuana bud worth approximately $50,780
- 186.6 grams of hashish worth approximately $4,665
- 66 grams of MDMA worth approximately $6,600
- 54 grams of Marijuana Shatter worth approximately $5,400
- 20,000 grams of marijuana shake worth approximately $200
- 6 marijuana plants worth approximately $6,000
Approximately $35,000 in cash was also seized.
A 48-year-old London man, a 33-year-old Straffordville man, a 46-year-old London woman, a 45-year-old London man, a 46-year-old St. Thomas man, and a 44-year-old London man are facing a variety of charges.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
