Nova Scotia RCMP charge man in case of fatal hit and run in Cape Breton

RCMP in Cape Breton have laid multiple charges after a 54-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on March 11, 2017.

At the time, the man had been attempting to flag motorists for help while on Highway 125 in Cape Breton County.

Police say they have arrested one man as a result of their investigation.

Thomas Joseph Smith, 26, has been charged with four offences:

Failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Criminal negligence causing death (text messaging while operating a motor vehicle)

Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified

Smith was arrested on May 26 and appeared in Sydney Provincial Court but all matters have been adjourned until June 1.

Police say two people have been released on bail after being charged with being accessories. The RCMP say they expect to make more arrests later this week.