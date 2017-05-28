15 firearms, knives, hatchet stolen from Nova Scotia home: RCMP
A A
RCMP are asking the public for help in solving a break-and-enter in Colchester County, N.S.
Police say a home in West St. Andrews was broken into on May 26, sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
According to RCMP, the front door of the home was pried open, and the suspect or suspects then broke into a locked gun cabinet located in one of the bedrooms.
In total, 15 firearms — including both handguns and long guns — were stolen.
Police say a BB gun, hatchet and knives were taken from a second bedroom in the same home.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.