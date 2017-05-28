15 firearms, knives, hatchet stolen from Nova Scotia home: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help in solving a break-and-enter in Colchester County, N.S.

Police say a home in West St. Andrews was broken into on May 26, sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to RCMP, the front door of the home was pried open, and the suspect or suspects then broke into a locked gun cabinet located in one of the bedrooms.

In total, 15 firearms — including both handguns and long guns — were stolen.

Police say a BB gun, hatchet and knives were taken from a second bedroom in the same home.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.