RCMP looking for missing Nova Scotia teen

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Alyssia ‘Alex’ Lynnette Walsh was last seen at West Kings High School in Auburn, N.S., on Friday. RCMP say she may be in the Dartmouth area.

Walsh is 5’6″ and 145 pounds. She has short blue, green and brown hair which is shaved on the sides.

Police say the teen has blue eyes and wears contact lenses. There is no clothing description available.

Although foul play is not suspected, police say they are concerned for Walsh’s safety. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.