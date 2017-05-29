Bacon trial begins despite looming decision

The trial for three men accused in the death of 30-year-old gangster Jonathan Bacon has begun, but a ruling on whether the charges should be thrown out because of excessive court delays has yet to be delivered.

Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Singh Kuhn-Kuhn have all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Bacon was shot and killed outside of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna in August, 2011.

The attack also wounded two other known gang members and two women.

Lawyers for the accused are asking the judge to cancel the trial because it’s been four years since the men were arrested.

Canada’s highest court ruled last year that trials must proceed within two and a half years of charges being read.

The judge will deliver his decision on the excessive delay application on June 5.