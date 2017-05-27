Crime
May 27, 2017 4:41 pm

Police arrest man after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto’s Distillery District

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Toronto’s Distillery District.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the Parliament and Mill streets area.

It is alleged that an 18-year-old woman was attacked and sexual assaulted by a man. The woman was able to fight off the suspect and escape, according to police.

Riaz Ijaz, of Toronto, was arrested at the scene.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

