Who is Andrew Scheer?

The Conservative Party of Canada has selected its new leader. Andrew Scheer pulled off a stunning upset of the heavily favoured Maxime Bernier on Saturday night in Toronto.

Scheer will be familiar to anyone who has followed Canadian politics closely over the last decade. The upstart winner was first elected to federal office as MP for Regina—Qu’Appelle in 2004, and became Speaker of the House of Commons on June 2, 2011.

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer elected Conservative Party leader in major upset

Scheer remains the youngest House Speaker in Canadian history.

So what does he stand for?

The 38-year-old campaigned on balanced budgets within two years of forming government, supporting supply management in the dairy sector, scrapping the Liberal plan to price carbon, making employment insurance for parental and maternity benefits tax-free and offering a tax credit to families who send their children to independent schools or home-school them.

WATCH: Andrew Scheer thanks wife, children and supporters after win



Scheer, himself a father of five children, has also promised that universities or colleges “that do not foster a culture of free speech and inquiry on campus” will not receive federal funding under his government.

On immigration, Scheer has said Canada should be prioritizing the most vulnerable refugees, namely religious minorities like Christians in the Middle East who face death for conversion away from Islam.

All of these policy proposals will need to be tested in front of the party’s membership and caucus before the next election, and then Canadian voters will have their say as well.

WATCH: Conservative Party unity cannot be taken for granted, says Scheer



While he is considered socially conservative, Scheer says he won’t repeal the current government’s assisted death law, but add more protections for the mentally ill, young people, and doctors or nurses who have conscientious objections to assisted death.

He has also confirmed he won’t roll back the Liberals’ new marijuana legislation once it passes.

Scheer French’s is passable, but he’s not fluently bilingual.