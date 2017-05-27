Montreal police investigating city’s 11th homicide of 2017

The major crimes unit with Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a man found dead inside an apartment in Anjou Friday afternoon, was the victim of a homicide.

A woman called police at 4:30 p.m., after discovering the man’s body inside a residence on Roi-René Boulevard.

READ MORE: 25-year-old suspect turns himself in after Montreal’s 7th homicide of the year

According to police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle, the 30-year-old man was shot.

Boiselle confirmed the victim was known to police.

READ MORE: Two men dead following separate incidents in Montreal

As of Saturday morning, there were no suspects in the case and no arrests had been made.

It is the 11th homicide of 2017 on SPVM territory.

On Tuesday, two men were killed in separate incidents in the city’s ninth and 10th homicides.