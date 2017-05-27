Crime
May 27, 2017 11:55 am
Updated: May 27, 2017 12:13 pm

Montreal police investigating city’s 11th homicide of 2017

By Web producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the upper-body inside a residence on Roi-René Boulevard in Anjou. Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Courtesy TVA
The major crimes unit with Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a man found dead inside an apartment in Anjou Friday afternoon, was the victim of a homicide.

A woman called police at 4:30 p.m., after discovering the man’s body inside a residence on Roi-René Boulevard.

According to police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle, the 30-year-old man was shot.

Boiselle confirmed the victim was known to police.

As of Saturday morning, there were no suspects in the case and no arrests had been made.

It is the 11th homicide of 2017 on SPVM territory.

On Tuesday, two men were killed in separate incidents in the city’s ninth and 10th homicides.

 

