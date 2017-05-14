Montreal police investigating city’s 7th homicide of the year

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man, after an armed assault in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough Sunday morning.

At 3:20 a.m., police were called to reports of a fight on the corner of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim nearby on Clark Street with several stab wounds to the upper body.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the injuries were “possibly made by a sharp object.”

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

A few minutes after locating the first victim, Urgences-Santé paramedics requested the assistance of police after finding two men on St-Laurent Boulevard near Prince-Arthur Street.

According to Brabant, both men had minor injuries to their hands.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and are expected to meet with investigators to determine their possible involvement in the stabbing.

“Currently, we don’t know if they are suspects or witnesses,” Brabant said.

Sherbrooke Street is closed in both directions between St-Dominique and St-Urbain streets, and St-Laurent Boulevard northbound is closed from Ontario Street to allow for the investigation to proceed.

Brabant confirmed the victim was known to police.

It is the seventh homicide of 2017 on SPVM territory.