Police investigate fatal shooting in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the second homicide of 2017 on SPVM territory after a man was fatally shot in Montreal North Friday evening.

At around 9 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Sabrevois Street and des Récollets Avenue after people in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Officers at the scene discovered an injured man on the ground.

He was shot at least once in his upper body, according to SPVM spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim, a 28-year-old-man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

The victim was identified as Ali Awada, a drug dealer with links to the Italian mafia, by La Presse.

Police wouldn’t publicly release his name, but said the victim was known to their services.

A large security perimeter was established, closing off several streets including de London Avenue, des Récollets Avenue, Industriel Boulevard and Fleury Street East. The perimeter was still in place Saturday morning.

There are no suspects in the case.

Investigators with the major crimes unit are hoping to locate video surveillance footage or speak to witnesses in order to glean more information that could help them identify the suspect or suspects.