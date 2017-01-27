Montreal mother charged in death of newborn
A 42-year-old Montreal mother was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her newborn baby last July.
Eugénia Tofan appeared in Quebec court Thursday afternoon; however the alleged murder dates back to July 2016.
Police were called to a home in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on July 13 after first responders discovered the lifeless body of newborn inside the residence .
Paramedics administered first aid before transferring the infant to hospital, where the baby later died.
The mother was charged following a long investigation.
It is considered Montreal’s third homicide of 2017, as the charges were only laid this year.
