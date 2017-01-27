Crime
January 27, 2017 6:49 am
Updated: January 27, 2017 6:50 am

Montreal mother charged in death of newborn

A police handout shows Eugénia Tofan, 42, who has been charged in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Friday, Jan. 27, 2016

A 42-year-old Montreal mother was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her newborn baby last July.

Eugénia Tofan appeared in Quebec court Thursday afternoon; however the alleged murder dates back to July 2016.

Police were called to a home in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce on July 13 after first responders discovered the lifeless body of newborn inside the residence .

Paramedics administered first aid before transferring the infant to hospital, where the baby later died.

The mother was charged following a long investigation.

It is considered Montreal’s third homicide of 2017, as the charges were only laid this year.

