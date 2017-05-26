Richmond RCMP investigating brazen daytime robbery

Richmond RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify two male suspects who allegedly robbed and assaulted a man just before noon on Wednesday.

Police say the incident took place in an abandoned house in the 12000-block of Blundell Road. The victim told police he was lured to the home by the suspects who told him they needed help. Once they were inside, the victim says the two man assaulted and robbed him. He suffered minor injuries.

The suspects then fled in a older model grey, Ford pick-up truck with trees hanging out of the back.

The victim called RCMP immediately, who found the vehicle a short distance away, on Williams Road at No. 4 Road.

As soon as the constable spotted the vehicle, he said it crossed over into oncoming traffic, and then took off northbound on No. 4 Road, driving at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then turned eastbound from No. 4 Road onto Francis Road where it stopped. Police say one suspect was seen exiting the driver’s side of the vehicle and fled on foot, jumping over fences.

The two suspects remain at large and it’s believed the second suspect sped away in the truck.

They are described as:

Suspect 1: Caucasian man, approximately 45 to 50 years old, around 5’10 with a medium build. He had black hair and was wearing a black hoodie with it pulled up.

Suspect 2: Caucasian man, approximately 45 to 50 years old, around 5’10 with a slim build. He had a shaved head and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

“In an effort to further the police investigation and identify the suspects, police are asking the public and local business to review their video surveillance”, said Richmond RCMP Const. Adriana Peralta.

Police are asking residents and local businesses to review any surveillance equipment between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 24 in the areas of south of Blundell Road on Sidaway Road to Steveston Hwy and north of Williams Road to Blundell Road, between No. 4 Road and St. Albans.

Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.