7 handguns seized in search of Calgary homes, vehicles: ALERT

Police said seven handguns were seized during search of two Calgary homes and three vehicles last week.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the homes, located in Mahogany and Somerset, were searched on May 17, along with three vehicles.

ALERT said nearly half a million dollars in drugs and cash was also seized in the search, including:

Ammunition and extra magazines;

Two tasers;

Body armour;

2.5 kilograms of cocaine;

1 kilogram of methamphetamine;

15 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent;

$50,000 cash

Police have laid 26 drugs and weapons charges against 31-year-old Behnam Fayaz.

ALERT said he was arrested while leaving the Mahogany home, and was found in possession of a loaded Glock handgun that was previously reported stolen.

ALERT alleges the remaining guns were being used for drug deals.

In a news release, ALERT said the Somerset home was allegedly operating as a crack cocaine production lab, and was found in such “deplorable conditions” that the investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Health Inspectors office.