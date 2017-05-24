Lethbridge police release composite sketch of suspect in attempted sex assault

Lethbridge police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attempted sexual assault in March.

The incident happened in the area of 6 Avenue South near the Civic Centre on Saturday, March 18.

In a news release, police said the victim indicated she had been approached by a man who “solicited her for sex.” When she refused, he allegedly attempted to force himself on her and began “violently assaulting her.”

“The woman struggled and fought with her attacker and was able to escape, then ran out into traffic along 6 Avenue South to get help.”

Police said multiple vehicles drove past the woman before a taxi finally stopped and took her to the police station. EMS were called and she was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as approximately 25-35 years old, 5’9” to 5’11” tall and 165-175 lbs., with an average build. He was clean shaven with short, dark-coloured hair and was wearing a white or light-coloured zip-up coat with distinctive stripes down the sleeves.

Police are urging anyone with information, who hasn’t previously been in touch, to come forward.

“If you were in the area March 18 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., if you saw anyone matching the suspect’s description, recognize the person in the sketch or have any other information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please call 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.”

Police said a man initially identified as a person of interest has been ruled out as a suspect.