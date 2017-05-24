Quebec floods: Volunteers needed for clean-up operation in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Flood waters have receded in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in Montreal’s West Island, and now, residents are starting to get their affairs back in order.

The borough is organizing a big clean-up operation to help those who have been affected by flooding.

To carry out the clean-up, the borough is looking for volunteers who are 16 years and older and physically fit.

The deadline to register as a volunteer is Wednesday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m.

“We’re going to do a massive clean-up,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor Jim Beis.

“There will be a sense of community, create a spirit of collaboration between citizens and try to bring some normalcy back to the community.”

Those who are willing to help will gather at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School on Saturday, May 27.

“At a glance, the area seems to be coming back to normal, but the reality is that for many folks, they can’t go back into their homes, probably for many months,” said Beis.

People will be divided into groups and taken to different sectors of the borough.

If you are a flood victim and would like help, but can’t be at home on Saturday, the borough is asking that you put up a sign marked “Big Clean-Up Operation,” with your list of needs and volunteers will try to do as much as they can.