Quebec floods: Pierrefonds-Roxboro collects 422 tonnes of garbage, debris in one weekend
Over the weekend, about 422 tonnes of garbage left behind from the floods that ravaged Quebec was scooped up in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in Montreal’s West Island.
“It’s been literally hell, what’s been going,” said resident Tim Coochey.
“You [have to] disinfect the place and everything else. It’s insane.”
The situation is far from ideal, said borough mayor Jim Beis.
“But, let’s hope the worst is finally behind us,” he added.
The borough has opened two garbage drop-off areas on Pierrefonds Boulevard – a big difference as the street was underwater last week.
On Monday, the borough added street sweepers, water tank trucks and tractors with water jets to clean streets covered with debris.
