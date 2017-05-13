Quebec Floods: Montreal state of emergency to be lifted Sunday

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced that a state of emergency put in May 7 to deal with unprecedented flooding on the island would be lifted as of noon Sunday.

Water levels on the Rivière des Prairies and the Lac des Deux-Montagnes have been receding, making it possible for some residents to begin re-entering their homes.

Coderre lauded the efforts of all those involved in providing assistance to flood victims, but said that much work remains.

“Water levels continue to fall and the situation has considerably improved. The declaration of the state of emergency has allowed us to rapidly and efficiently implement the necessary measures to provide assistance to citizens. We are now progressively entering the phase of recovery”, Coderre said in a written statement.

While the city reassured residents that resources remained mobilized for emergency responses, officials are hoping to be able to begin cleanup operations as soon as the situation allows.

Residents are slowly being allowed to re-enter their homes, but under strict guidelines to ensure their safety.

The city is requiring that homes be inspected by city specialists prior to people returning and that evacuees heed individualized safety instructions given to them.

Additional safety measures recommended by the city include the following:

Ensure that heating and electricity systems are working correctly

Check the general state of the building

Check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

Check for mould

Document damages (take photos and keep a written log)

Be sure of food and water quality before consuming

For more information affected residents can visit the City of Montreal website or call 311.