Quebec floods: Information session leaves Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents confused

Hundreds of Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents came out to the flood compensation information session held Sunday.

The Quebec government unveiled its financial aid program for flood victims.

However, many in attendance left with questions.

“They’re not answering half of the questions that we really want the answers to,” one man, who wished to remain anonymous, told Global News.

Others say they will be heading home unsure of the next step.

“He didn’t say how to proceed,” Martha Desmarais, a Pierrefonds resident, said. “Nobody knows now when they go home what to do next.”

Some in attendance believe the program put forth is adequate.

“It certainly will help that’s for sure,” Pierrefonds resident John Bourdon said. “I’m looking at it and it’s pretty feasible. I think it completes the package.”

One resident I spoke with says info session didn't help her at all. She's frustrated about lack of English speaking. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/hW5klVWboW — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) May 14, 2017

While some borough residents have already begun cleaning up, officials say it could take months for the aftermath of the floods to settle.

“We still have a long way to go,” Jim Beis, Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor, said. “Because before everyone is back into their homes and in their neighbourhoods this could take weeks to many months.”

Others are unsure about details like what will be covered/not covered. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/9fjugcAIjI — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) May 14, 2017

Residents say it’s hard to determine how much the financial relief will help as they remain unsure about the details.

“It’s hard to say because I don’t think it’s very clear…what’s covered and not covered,” Desmarais said.

As part of the program, residents can be paid $11.25 per hour for work done during the floods.

In addition, those who were evacuated can receive $20 per day, per person starting on the fourth day to the hundredth day of evacuation.