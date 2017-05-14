Quebec floods: Montreal-area schools to resume classes Monday

After historic flooding across Quebec, the situation is beginning to improve.

As of Saturday night, the province’s emergency management department said almost 4,600 residences were struck by flooding and almost 3,900 people have been moved out of their homes in 129

communities — an improvement over Friday’s numbers, when 176 municipalities were affected by flooding.

On Sunday, the City of Montreal lifted it’s state of emergency and announced it’s focus was slowly turning to clean-up efforts.

READ MORE: Quebec Floods: Montreal lifts state of emergency

Citizens are gradually being allowed to return home as flood waters recede in most parts of the province.

Montreal residents are being reminded to follow safety guidelines issued by the city before re-entering their homes.

Students affected by school closures due to flooding will also be resuming classes Monday.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB), as well as the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board, announced over the weekend that all schools in their districts would be open Monday.

Both school boards also said that all buses would be in operation, however the LBPSB warned that some stops could be adjusted due to road closures.

WATCH BELOW: Île Bizard traffic woes causes headaches for school parents

On Sunday the city tweeted that several streets in flood-stricken Pierrefonds-Roxboro had been re-opened to traffic.

For an updated map of road closures, visit the City of Montreal website.