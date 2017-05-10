Quebec floods: Financial assistance for flooding victims

Residents in Terrasse-Vaudreuil have been working around the clock to fortify the dams holding back the water from their homes.

“The water is coming down, but now we are worried that if it comes down too quickly it will collapse the wall the other way,” Terrasse-Vaudreuil resident Andrea Petit told Global News Tuesday.

There has been an outpouring of community support for the flood-stricken town.

The town’s manager, Ron Kelley said volunteers have been driving in from across the greater Montreal area to help.

It has been a battle for the past few weeks, and the financial costs are starting to add up.

“Moneywise, it has already cost me $2,000 so any bit of money could help,” Petit said.

Thankfully, Petit should be able to claim that money.

Provincial officials from the public security ministry held a meeting in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Tuesday to let flood victims know what their options are.

It is the first of several meetings in various cities scheduled for the next few weeks.

Volunteers who helped victims protect their homes will be paid minimum wage (11.25$/hr) for their work, up to $3,000 per home.

Cleanup costs are covered, minus a $500 deductible.

Replacement for furniture and many appliances is also covered.

If you had to leave your home, the fund will compensate $20 per person, per day, starting after four days of displacement until 100 days.

Provincial officials provided guidelines explaining how to make a claim:

Contact your insurer Inform your municipality Obtain the claim form from your municipality, or Quebec’s public security ministry via the website or by calling 1-888-643-2433 Complete the form and attach the required documents.



Return the form and documents to the following address:

Service de l’assistance financière

Direction de l’aide financière

Ministère de la Sécurité publique

115, Grande Allée Ouest, RC.100

Québec, Québec

G1S 4Z1