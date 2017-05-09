Weather
May 9, 2017 2:43 pm

Quebec floods: Residents feel ‘abandoned’ by Montreal

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Fifth Avenue North in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Que. was especially hard hit, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
Montrealers are fuming after they say the City of Montreal abandoned them during the intense Quebec flooding.

Residents in hard-hit regions like Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte-Geneviève, in Montreal’s West Island, told Global News they called city officials on Wednesday after they noticed water levels were rising to a hazardous level.

Eesident Martin Boisvert said first responders didn’t arrive until Saturday – when the worst of the flooding was already well underway.

“The city sacrificed us,” he said.

WATCH BELOW: Flooding in Quebec

Boisvert said his street reaches up to Gouin Boulevard West, about five blocks from the Rivière-des-Prairies.

Tuesday, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard urged the public for patience.

One of the first public information sessions is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

 

 

Global News