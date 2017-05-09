Quebec floods: Residents feel ‘abandoned’ by Montreal
Montrealers are fuming after they say the City of Montreal abandoned them during the intense Quebec flooding.
Residents in hard-hit regions like Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte-Geneviève, in Montreal’s West Island, told Global News they called city officials on Wednesday after they noticed water levels were rising to a hazardous level.
Eesident Martin Boisvert said first responders didn’t arrive until Saturday – when the worst of the flooding was already well underway.
“The city sacrificed us,” he said.
Boisvert said his street reaches up to Gouin Boulevard West, about five blocks from the Rivière-des-Prairies.
Tuesday, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard urged the public for patience.
One of the first public information sessions is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.
