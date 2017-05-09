Quebec floods: Residents feel ‘abandoned’ by Montreal

Montrealers are fuming after they say the City of Montreal abandoned them during the intense Quebec flooding.

On 5th Ave North, frustration is simmering after floods slam this neighbourhood.

Residents in hard-hit regions like Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte-Geneviève, in Montreal’s West Island, told Global News they called city officials on Wednesday after they noticed water levels were rising to a hazardous level.

Martin Boisvert says he told city Wednesday that water was coming in. "They did nothing."

Eesident Martin Boisvert said first responders didn’t arrive until Saturday – when the worst of the flooding was already well underway.

“The city sacrificed us,” he said.

Boisvert said his street reaches up to Gouin Boulevard West, about five blocks from the Rivière-des-Prairies.

Owner of this place on Ste-Genevieve said he paid $5,000 for his own sandbags, rented backhoe.

Tuesday, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard urged the public for patience.

One of the first public information sessions is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.