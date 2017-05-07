What to do if you’re living in a neighborhood affected by the flooding

Evacuation orders have been issued for the town of Rigaud and the community of Île-Mercier on Île-Bizard. Residents of certain neighborhoods in Pierrefonds and Laval are also being encouraged to leave their homes.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation very carefully, and a 48-hour state of emergency is effect in Montreal, giving the city the power to order mandatory evacuations.

A few guidelines have been put in place so that residents can know when they need to leave their homes.

How do you know if you should evacuate your home?

If the flood waters have not yet reached your fuse box, evacuation is not necessary. If you aren’t sure, whether or not it’s safe, Montreal residents can call 311 to ask that a firefighter evaluate your case. In other regions, call the fire department.

Several emergency shelters have been set up for flood victims.

They are located at:

Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève: Centre socioculturel at 490 montée de l’Église, L’Ile-Bizard.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Information Centre at the Cartierville YMCA, 11885 Boulevard Laurentien.

There are special parking areas set up for people who have had to move their cars.

Here’s where they are located:

Île-Bizard: Parking lot adjacent to the baseball field at Parc Eugène Dostie (accessible via Cherrier).

Sainte-Geneviève: Parking lot in front of Cégep Gérald-Godin (15615 Gouin).

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Parking lots available in shopping centres and neighbouring streets. The Cartierville YMCA (11885 Laurentien Blvd.) has available spaces.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: Parking in the church rectory at 1 de l’Église St., Parking under the Galipeault Bridge

More than a dozen streets in Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, Senneville, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are closed due to the high water levels. Click here for the list of streets that are closed in the Montreal area.

The borough of Pierrefonds has an emergency service for people who need to bring their pets to safety. If possible pet owners are asked to bring their pet’s animal food, medicines, vitamins and anything else the animal might require to the borough administrative centre. The SPCA has also made space available for a fee.

For more information on available services, visit the city of Montreal website.