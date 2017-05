Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre declared a state of emergency in Montreal due to flooding.

He made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

.@DenisCoderre announces state of emergency for Montreal during next 48 hours. It will be reviewed on Tuesday @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Hzz2ebpz1p — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) May 7, 2017

The state of emergency will remain in place for 48 hours, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated.

More to come …