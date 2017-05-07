West Island schools closed due to ongoing flooding

The Lester B. Pearson School Board has closed 10 schools and career centres due to the ongoing flooding and state of emergency.

Classes are cancelled for students and staff on Monday at the following elementary schools:

Beechwood

Kingsdale

St. Anthony

St. Charles

Terry Fox

Monday classes are also cancelled at Sources Adult and Career Centre and Riverdale High School.

Classes will be cancelled Monday and Tuesday at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and the West Island Career Centre because both buildings are being used by the city and the Red Cross for emergency services.

While the school board said that all other schools and centres would remain open, it warned residents that road closures throughout the affected areas could affect bus routes and prevent certain bus stops from being serviced.

Several schools in the Commission scolaire des Trois Lacs in Vaudreuil-Dorion will also be closed on Monday. They are Cité des Jeunes, Brind’Amour, St-Michel, Ste-Madeleine, PapillopBleu as well as the Centre Paul-Gérin-Lajoie and Belles-Rives.