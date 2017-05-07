Rigaud mayor declares state of emegency, issues mandatory evacuation order

Rigaud Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr has declared another declared a state of emergency.

Speaking at town hall Sunday morning, the mayor announced that the town will begin evacuating between 100 to 150 people.

“This is not a request, this is an order,” he said. “People have to leave.”

The mayor said firefighters will be going door to door on Sunday to evacuate people in the affected areas.

“If there is any resistance, provincial police with intervene if need be,” he said. “People are not in a position to decide their own future anymore.”

The sectors affected by the evacuation order are Rigaud-sur-le-Lac, de la Baie, Pointe-Seguin, Sauvé Street, Pointe-à-la-Raquette, and portion of Chemin de l’Anse.

People have no more gas in the tank we need to do something else to help them,” Gruenwald said.

The mayor said the army was deployed 24 hours ago but right now they’re only stationed in Rigaud.

“They’re evaluating the scope of the job they have to do,” he said.

Gruenwald added the army will sit down with him later in the day Sunday to discuss how they can help.

