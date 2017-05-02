Rigaud residents brace for another round of flooding

Rigaud’s mayor hasn’t declared a new state of emergency, but Hans Gruenwald Jr. is urging residents living near the Ottawa river to leave before the situation worsens.

“We really would like people to take up our offer. We will feed them and house them and even offer psychological help because we know it is getting stressful,” said Gruenwald Jr. Tuesday evening.

Rising water levels have pushed hundreds of residents living near the Rigaud and Ottawa rivers out of their homes over the last few weeks.

The mayor had declared a state of emergency on April 20th, but the order has since been lifted.

The town says it won’t force people to evacuate unless the public security minister asks them to.

About 300 homes are in danger this time around, including Claude De la Fontaine.

“It’s terrible. I’m so discouraged, It is worse than last week,” he told Global News Tuesday.

De la Fontaine has decided not to leave his home again unless officials insist he leaves.

“We just keep putting the sandbags in place, but for now they aren’t working. This is the worse I’ve ever seen it,” said De la Fontaine.

As of Wednesday morning, the town of Rigaud is offering a shuttle service for flooded residents.

If they leave their in town, the shuttle will take them home Wednesday evening and then pick them up to go to work or to appointments the next day.

The mayor says they will continue to offer the service as a way to keep track of which streets are getting too flooded for vehicles to drive on on their own, and as a way of checking on residents who could end up stranded on flooded roads.

More rain is expected for the region throughout the end of the week.