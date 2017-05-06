400 Canadian army soldiers dispatched to help with Quebec floods

Quebec’s public security minister says about 400 Canadian soldiers are being sent to various regions of the province to help cope with heavy flooding caused by unrelenting rain in recent days.

Martin Coiteux said Saturday the Canadian Forces personnel will be deployed to western and central Quebec as well as in and around the Montreal area.

400 soldats seront déployé dans les régions les plus affectées par les inondations #polqc — Martin Coiteux (@CoiteuxMartin) May 6, 2017

The soldiers will be helping firefighters and municipal authorities.

More than 130 communities in Quebec have been hit by the flooding, with some 700 people forced to abandon their homes.

Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel said Friday that rain in the province was forecast to reach historic levels – “beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years.”

Premier Philippe Couillard is expected to visit the area just west of Montreal later today to see the damage up close.