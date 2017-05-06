West Island community takes measures to deal with flooding

The rain forecast for this weekend and into Monday has led the town of Sainte-Anne-de -Bellevue to go into “intervention mode” to deal with flooding in the West Island community.

The city has increased the number of public works crews out in the field, as well as increasing patrols by public security officers.

In a press release issued Saturday, city officials warned that that water levels are nearing record highs and are expected to continue rising.

Shirley O’Gorman, a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue resident, told Global News on Friday that she’s never seen anything like it in the 24 years she’s lived there.

READ MORE: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue braces for flooding with heavy rainfall in forecast

The areas most at risk for flooding are properties located near the Lac des Deux-Montagnes and Lac Saint-Louis.

Residents in those areas are being told to raise all items in their basements, to get a pump and to build sand dikes to protect their properties.

Those in need of sandbags, or other assistance, can get in touch with the city by calling 514-457-1001.

In case of emergency, residents are reminded to call 911.

READ MORE: Canadian army will help Quebec deal with flooding: Martin Coiteux

Several roads have been closed due to flooding but residents have been told they can use side streets and non-flooded areas to access their residences.

The closed streets are:

Sainte-Anne Street, between De l’Église and Pacifique streets, is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic (emergency vehicle access only)

Lalonde Street and its parking lot is closed to traffic but open to emergency vehicles

The Chemin de l’Anse-à-l’Orme between Chemin Senneville and north of Timberlea Trail is closed in both directions.

The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal, a national historic site, is also closed and the Canal Boardwalk is off-limits to pedestrians. Parks Canada is urging visitors to avoid entering the park around the canal and to comply with all temporary signage.

READ MORE: Unrelenting rain worsens flood crisis in saturated Ontario, Quebec

Residents and business owners who do experience flood damage are being invited to attend a public information session on possible financial assistance next Tuesday May 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the church hall located at 1 de L’Église St.

Representatives of Quebec’s public security ministry will direct the meeting and provide additional support in the following days.

On Friday, the ministry said it would provide financial aid to an additional 61 communities affected by flooding between the dates of April 5 and May 2, bringing the total to 132.