Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue braces for flooding with heavy rainfall in forecast

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Godin Park in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in Montreal's West Island is completely flooded, Friday, May 5, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
Shirley O’Gorman, who has lived in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for 24 years, says she’s never seen water from the river rise as high as it did Friday.

“I’m dumbfounded to see all this rain,” she said.

The town has already distributed 2,000 sandbags to residents living alongside the river as water levels continue to rise.

Mayor Paola Hawa explained the last time residents saw this type of flooding was in 1974.

“We’re trying to minimize any possible damage,” she told Global News.

“There are several homes we’re looking at right now that might need to evacuate.”

Flooding has hit several areas around Montreal, including Rigaud, Île Bizard and Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, pumps are working overtime around the main area near Sainte-Anne Street.

Heavy rains are expected to continue over the weekend.

Provincial officials who surveyed the scene in Montreal’s West Island said they’re planning to hold a series of public consultations to discuss compensation for flood victims in the coming weeks.

