Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue braces for flooding with heavy rainfall in forecast

Shirley O’Gorman, who has lived in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for 24 years, says she’s never seen water from the river rise as high as it did Friday.

READ MORE: 30 homes evacuated after flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île Bizard

“I’m dumbfounded to see all this rain,” she said.

In Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, the highest water levels since 1974… And they're expected to get higher. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8V7ukT4oFa — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 5, 2017

The town has already distributed 2,000 sandbags to residents living alongside the river as water levels continue to rise.

READ MORE: More flooding, heavy rain expected for regions across Canada

Mayor Paola Hawa explained the last time residents saw this type of flooding was in 1974.

READ MORE: Pointe-Fortune residents brace for more flooding as Outaouais River rises

“We’re trying to minimize any possible damage,” she told Global News.

“There are several homes we’re looking at right now that might need to evacuate.”

Flooding has hit several areas around Montreal, including Rigaud, Île Bizard and Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

READ MORE: Flooding, flooding everywhere – do Canadians have insurance for it?

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, pumps are working overtime around the main area near Sainte-Anne Street.

Heavy rains are expected to continue over the weekend.

READ MORE: Rigaud residents brace for another round of flooding

Provincial officials who surveyed the scene in Montreal’s West Island said they’re planning to hold a series of public consultations to discuss compensation for flood victims in the coming weeks.