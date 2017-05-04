Pointe-Fortune residents brace for more flooding as Outaouais River rises

Residents in Pointe-Fortune are growing increasingly worried as the Outaouais River continues to rise.

More rain is expected in the coming days.

Dozens of businesses and homes have been flooded and two were already evacuated.

“The fishing opens on [May] 12. I mean, the beginning of the season is where we make the money. So, basically all the profits are lost,” David Bourgon, Pointe-Fortune marina owner, told Global News.

Residents told Global News that decks, jetties and other waterside objects have been carried away by the rushing water.

Pointe-Fortune officials are also working to secure a home at risk of being lost.

The city has provided sand bags to residents, but some argue more should be done to help those affected.

“I’ve spent the last three days now doing sand bagging myself, and driving back and forth to get maybe 150 bags,” said resident Ken Flack.

“If I had 400 delivered, my house would be protected right now.”

Over the past day or so, the river has flooded over the main road, and with ever rising water levels, the city says it may soon be forced to close the main artery.

Municipalities such as Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île Bizard, Rigaud and Île Mercier are also dealing with flooding due to the warm temperatures and heavy rainfall.