Ile Mercier submerged by flood waters

Emergency crews in Quebec spent Wednesday evening crossing the narrow bridge that leads from Ile Bizard to Ile Mercier looking for evacuees.

The small island off the tip of Montreal was submerged by the rising waters of the Riviere des Prairies.

“Right now it is a voluntary evacuation, we are going around to make sure people are safe,” Montreal Fire department spokesperson Christian Legault told Global News.

READ MORE: 30 homes evacuated after flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île Bizard

By late night, only a handful of the people living in the approximately 50 homes on the island had chosen to leave with the help of rescue crews.

WATCH BELOW: Heavy rain and warm temperatures have caused flooding in municipalities across greater Montreal, especially in the western end of the city where the Rivière-des-Prairies has overflown its banks. Elysia Bryan-Baynes reports.

During the night, the bridge had to be intermittently closed as heavy waters covered the span, trapping those who chose to stay.

But firefighters kept watch on the other side of the bridge as police helicopters flew overhead.

“We will have people here all night and around the clock,” Legault said.

First responders: water levels still rising. Rose by around 8 cm last night at Ile-Mercier bridge. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rFbPYlZryM — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 4, 2017

Several residents told Global News they will continue to stay in their homes unless public officials tell them they have to leave the island.

READ MORE: With more rain expected, Quebec towns deal with flooding

More to come…