With more rain expected, Quebec towns deal with flooding

Quebec’s public security minister is preaching patience and says flooding fears will remain for the next several days as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Numerous Quebec municipalities that border streams and rivers are dealing flooding as heavy precipitation and mild temperatures have caused water levels to rise rapidly.

READ MORE: Rigaud declares state of emergency as water levels continue to rise

Martin Coiteux took stock of the situation Tuesday in Shawinigan, Que., about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

READ MORE: Flooding northwest of Montreal, Laval flood watch continues

He says with more rain coming, he expects authorities will need to keep close watch for at least another week.

WATCH BELOW: Flooding in Quebec

Coiteux says civil security officials in various parts of the province have the situation under control and doesn’t believe the province needs the help of Canadian Forces personnel.

READ MORE: Rigaud officials trying to stem the tide of worst flooding since ’98

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters in Ottawa says his government is ready to respond if asked.