May 2, 2017 12:02 pm
Updated: May 2, 2017 12:06 pm

With more rain expected, Quebec towns deal with flooding

By Global News

A file photo of flooding in Quebec.

Navneet Pall/Global News/File
Quebec’s public security minister is preaching patience and says flooding fears will remain for the next several days as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Numerous Quebec municipalities that border streams and rivers are dealing flooding as heavy precipitation and mild temperatures have caused water levels to rise rapidly.

Martin Coiteux took stock of the situation Tuesday in Shawinigan, Que., about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

He says with more rain coming, he expects authorities will need to keep close watch for at least another week.

Coiteux says civil security officials in various parts of the province have the situation under control and doesn’t believe the province needs the help of Canadian Forces personnel.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters in Ottawa says his government is ready to respond if asked.

