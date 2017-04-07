Flooding reported northwest of Montreal, flood watch continues for Laval

Dozens of residents in Sainte-Thérèse were forced from their homes overnight, after the Rivière aux Chiens spilled its banks.

Several houses flooded in the Laurentians. Evacuations have been made, and emergency crews are on the field. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/eioAjF5FWd — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) April 7, 2017

Heavy rain also caused an overflow in the municipal sewer system and several homes on Roussy Street and Rolland-Durand Boulevard were flooded.

The city has opened an emergency shelter located at 150 Ducharme Blvd. to temporarily accommodate affected residents.

Flooding was also being reported in the neighbouring communities of Blainville and Rosemère, northwest of Montreal.

A storm system over the province dumped 36 mm of rain over the region on Thursday, adding to the record-breaking 36 mm that fell on Montreal earlier in the week.

2nd rainfall warning in 2 days for Montreal. A record 36mm yesterday, another 40mm by Friday. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Kbu1D21u4c — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 5, 2017

The City of Laval remains on high alert, with officials closely monitoring the Rivière des Milles Îles and the Rivière des Prairies.

Water levels continue to rise on both rivers and flooding is expected.

The city is offering free sand and jute bags to residents living in potential flood zones and is recommending building walls to prevent flooding.

To obtain sandbagging materials, residents must provide identification and proof of residency. A list of locations offering materials can be found on the city’s website.

In case of flooding in the home, officials are reminding residents to:

Move items from the basement or ground floor upstairs

Plug sewer drains in the basement

Shut off gas and electricity. If the water level has already started to rise in your home, ensure that you stand on a dry surface and use a wooden broom handle to shut off the main power switch

Follow news on the radio, television or Internet to find out how a situation is unfolding.

Follow safety procedures that are issued by authorities

While the rainfall warning issued for Montreal has ended, another 12 mm of rain is expected for Friday, with rain tapering off in the evening.

Because of rising water levels in the Lac des Deux Montagnes and the Rivière des Prairies, Montreal warned residents on its website Thursday that there are several at-risk areas in the boroughs of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île-Bizard and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.