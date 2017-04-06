Flood watch
April 6, 2017 10:27 am
Updated: April 6, 2017 10:42 am

Laval rivers on flood watch as heavy rain continues

By Web producer  Global News

Officials in Laval are keeping a close watch on the Rivière des Milles Îles and the Rivière des Prairies as water levels remain high for both rivers due to heavy rain.

A weather system earlier in the week dumped between 15- and 35 mm of rain over the region, with another 15- to 40 mm expected for Thursday and Friday.

According to Hydro Météo, an agency specializing in hydrology and meteorology research, heavy rain combined with recent snow melt could lead to potential flooding.

Water levels continue to rise in Laval. Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Both rivers were put on flood watch Thursday morning, as was the Lac des Deux Montagnes.

Several rivers in the Montérégie and the Richelieu Valley are also under flood watch, with water levels expected to rise later in the day Thursday.

The affected rivers include:

  • Châteauguay, near Huntingdon
  • des Anglais
  • Acadie
  • des Hurons
  • aux Brochets
  • Yamaska
  • Richelieu

