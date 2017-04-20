Rigaud declares state of emergency as water levels continue to rise

The City of Rigaud, about an hour west of Montreal, has declared a state of emergency as it continues to monitor rising water levels from the Rivière des Outaouais.

Residents living in the Baie de Rigaud, Pointe-Séguin, Rigaud sur le Lac and Pointe à la Raquette areas are being asked to leave their homes.

READ MORE: City of Rigaud on flood alert

The city is asking residents who need a place to go to head to the library, situated at 102 Saint-Pierre St.

For those who are going to stay with friends or family, officials ask that they “advise the city of where they will be going.”

A Campeau bus will patrol the areas affected to help those who can’t leave their homes on their own.

A temporary centre will be set up for anyone unable to find a place to sleep for the night, however, animals will not be permitted in city buildings.

READ MORE: Mont Rigaud ski hill taking unfavorable weather conditions in stride

For additional information, residents are advised to call the city at 450-451-0869 ext. 235.