April 20, 2017 3:17 pm
Updated: April 20, 2017 7:24 pm

Rigaud declares state of emergency as water levels continue to rise

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH: Rigaud has declared a state of emergency after rising water levels flooded several streets near the Rivière des Outaouais. Global’s Nav Pall speaks to Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr.

The City of Rigaud, about an hour west of Montreal, has declared a state of emergency as it continues to monitor rising water levels from the Rivière des Outaouais.

Residents living in the Baie de Rigaud, Pointe-Séguin, Rigaud sur le Lac and Pointe à la Raquette areas are being asked to leave their homes.

The city is asking residents who need a place to go to head to the library, situated at 102 Saint-Pierre St.

For those who are going to stay with friends or family, officials ask that they “advise the city of where they will be going.”

A Campeau bus will patrol the areas affected to help those who can’t leave their homes on their own.

A temporary centre will be set up for anyone unable to find a place to sleep for the night, however, animals will not be permitted in city buildings.

For additional information, residents are advised to call the city at 450-451-0869 ext. 235.

