Mont Rigaud ski hill taking unfavorable weather conditions in stride
Saturdays are usually one of the busiest days of the week for the Mont Rigaud ski hill, located roughly 70 kilometres west of Montreal.
However, rain and mild temperatures made clientele hard to come by.
On weekends, the ski hill typically has around 3,000 people a day taking to the trails, but this Saturday there were only about 50 people.
“Even if there’s warm weather like 10 C or 5 C that’s OK, the snow doesn’t melt that fast,” said Luc Elie, Mont Rigaud ski hill owner.
The ski hill makes snow at the beginning of the season, which serves as a base coating on the trails.
Elie said people think because snow has melted in their yards that it’ll disappear from the ski hills.
“There’s a big base,” he said. “We have over two feet and in some places over three to five feet of snow.”
With spring break on the horizon, Elie is hoping for Mother Nature to cooperate.
After all it’s one of the busiest times of the year.
“Usually every day of the week is like a weekend,” Elie said. “It’s a very important time of the year for us.”
Mont Rigaud plans to stay open for skiers until early April.
