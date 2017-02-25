Mont Rigaud ski hill taking unfavorable weather conditions in stride

Saturdays are usually one of the busiest days of the week for the Mont Rigaud ski hill, located roughly 70 kilometres west of Montreal.

However, rain and mild temperatures made clientele hard to come by.

#Mtl #YUL shatters record high temp. for this date by reaching 14.5c! Previous record was 8.9c in 1956 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 25, 2017

On weekends, the ski hill typically has around 3,000 people a day taking to the trails, but this Saturday there were only about 50 people.

“Even if there’s warm weather like 10 C or 5 C that’s OK, the snow doesn’t melt that fast,” said Luc Elie, Mont Rigaud ski hill owner.

Mont Rigaud ski hill doesn't have their normal Saturday clientele. Typically have 3000 people. Today: about 50 @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Hlx1gpm1YJ — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) February 25, 2017

The ski hill makes snow at the beginning of the season, which serves as a base coating on the trails.

Elie said people think because snow has melted in their yards that it’ll disappear from the ski hills.

“There’s a big base,” he said. “We have over two feet and in some places over three to five feet of snow.”

Owner Luc Elie says it's been a successful season, but he's hoping for weather to cooperate in time for March break. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/vumSRolgAC — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) February 25, 2017

With spring break on the horizon, Elie is hoping for Mother Nature to cooperate.

After all it’s one of the busiest times of the year.

“Usually every day of the week is like a weekend,” Elie said. “It’s a very important time of the year for us.”

Mont Rigaud plans to stay open for skiers until early April.