Rising water levels cause flooding in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Île Bizard

Rising water levels in the Rivière des Prairies has caused flooding in parts of Pierrefonds and Île Bizard.

The city of Montreal issued a statement Tuesday saying water levels continue to rise in both boroughs.

Spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the city will provide sandbags 24 hours a day so residents can protect their homes.

READ MORE: Rigaud residents brace for another round of flooding

One resident of de Gaulle Street in Pierrefonds said it’s the worst flooding in over 30 years.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” Al Burr, Pierrefonds resident said. “Usually at the end of the street, there’s a little turnaround there close to the water. I’ve seen it come up close to there, but not even on the road.”

Burr said the flooding took place in a matter of hours.

Pierrefonds and Île-Bizard are now struggling with floods. water level was rising fast, some people had to leave quickly. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/UVUO9VPoVC — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) May 3, 2017

Sabourin said the corner of Pierrefonds Boulevard and Saint-Jean Boulevard has approximately seven centimetres of water, but cars can still make their way through.