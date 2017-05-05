Canadian army will help Quebec deal with flooding: Martin Coiteux

Quebec will be receiving help from the Canadian army to aid residents affected by extreme flooding, confirmed Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.

“The region of Montreal is one of the most affected areas, so we’re deploying all the efforts,” he said.

“We’re testing the patience and resilience of everybody. So, we need additional support and the Armed Forces will provide exactly that: additional equipment, additional forces.”

More than 15,000 homes have been affected by the rising waters.

Two officers are working with civil security to determine the areas that are the most in need.

It is expected that the army will be on the ground by Saturday, particularly in the southwestern parts of the province.

“It’s already the most serious in a few decades, it’s already the most serious and it’s going to get worse,” said Coiteux.

“I’m not happy to say that, but we have to tell Quebecers the truth. It’s going to get worse. Why? Because we’re going to receive a lot of rainfall for the next three days.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said assistance would be provided by the federal government as heavy rains persist.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the severe flooding that’s going on throughout Quebec and indeed across the country,” said Trudeau.

About 132 communities in the Outaouais, Laval, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Mauricie and several parts of the Montéregie had been affected by the floods.

As of noon Friday, some 700 people have been forced to abandon their homes.

Environment Canada is calling for an additional 30 millimetres of rain north of the Saint Lawrence River, adding Montreal may experience a slightly lesser amount.

Coiteux explained the flood situation could last for another few weeks.