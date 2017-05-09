Quebec floods: Montreal Impact donates $1 a ticket in upcoming game to Red Cross

To help families affected by the intense flooding across Quebec, the Montreal Impact has announced it will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Saturday’s Major League Soccer game to the Canadian Red Cross.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and to all people affected by these floods,” said Joey Saputo, the club’s president.

“It is crucial, for me and for our entire organization, to support our community. All together, we can contribute in helping those who are going through some tough times.”

The heavy rains and melting snow have flooded more than 2,733 residences, forcing the evacuation of 1,940 people in 171 municipalities.

Hundreds of residents and more than 100 Red Cross volunteers are involved in flood relief efforts across the province, providing shelter and food.

Tuesday, Quebec’s public security minister said flood levels are gradually dropping, particularly in the western part of the province.

Martin Coiteux says things are expected to get back to normal only at the end of the month.

Residents in need of assistance, or information, are being asked to call 311.

To make a donation to the Red Cross, click here.

Take a look at some photos from the various flood zones:

