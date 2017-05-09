Weather
Quebec floods: Montreal Impact donates $1 a ticket in upcoming game to Red Cross

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A A

To help families affected by the intense flooding across Quebec, the Montreal Impact has announced it will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Saturday’s Major League Soccer game to the Canadian Red Cross.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and to all people affected by these floods,” said Joey Saputo, the club’s president.

“It is crucial, for me and for our entire organization, to support our community. All together, we can contribute in helping those who are going through some tough times.”

The heavy rains and melting snow have flooded more than 2,733 residences, forcing the evacuation of 1,940 people in 171 municipalities.

Hundreds of residents and more than 100 Red Cross volunteers are involved in flood relief efforts across the province, providing shelter and food.

Tuesday, Quebec’s public security minister said flood levels are gradually dropping, particularly in the western part of the province.

Martin Coiteux says things are expected to get back to normal only at the end of the month.

Residents in need of assistance, or information, are being asked to call 311.

To make a donation to the Red Cross, click here.

Take a look at some photos from the various flood zones:

Many schools are closed due to flooding in the Greater Montreal Area.

A car sits abandoned in floodwaters on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, after flooding caused by significant rainfall, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (2)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
WLP_7063

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Ben Cezrae (1)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Ben Cezrae
Ben Cezrae (2)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Ben Cezrae
WLP_7088

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
WLP_7095

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Hundreds of homes affected by Quebec flooding

A man and woman use a boat to move along a street in the town of Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal, Thursday, April 20, 2017, following flooding in the area.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (3)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (1)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
WLP_7102

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (2)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
WLP_7147

Montreal police officers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
WLP_7149

Montreal police officers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
WLP_7150

Montreal police officers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (3)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (4)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Water levels in Quebec to peak by Wednesday

Volunteers place sandbags around an electrical panel in the town of Hudson, Que., west of Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2017, following flooding in the region.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (4)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
WLP_7171

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (5)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (5)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
WLP_7158

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
SteAnne

Godin Park in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in Montreal’s West Island is completely flooded, Friday, May 5, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (6)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
WLP_7169

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (6)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Tony Maxwell Pierrefonds

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Tony Maxwell
WLP_7174

Volunteers help flood victims in Île Bizard in Montreal’s West Island.

Wendy La Croix McRae
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (1)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee

