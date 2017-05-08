IN PHOTOS: Flooding ravages municipalities across Quebec

States of emergency have been declared in municipalities across Quebec, including Montreal, Laval and Rigaud, as flood waters continue to rise.

Additional members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to help flood victims in Quebec, where 2,426 homes are flooded in 146 municipalities.

Quebec Govt flood update:

Military says by the end of the day 1650 soldiers will be working on flood effort. — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) May 8, 2017

Take a look at some photos from the various flood zones:

Residents living in the affected areas have been working together to save as many homes as possible, and are asking for any volunteers to help.

According to public security minister Martin Coiteux, the situation is expected to reach its peak by Wednesday at the latest.

“We don’t feel the situation will worsen,” he said.

Residents in need of assistance, or information, are being asked to call 311.