Weather
May 8, 2017 10:11 am

IN PHOTOS: Flooding ravages municipalities across Quebec

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Residents are evacuated from their homes following an overnight flash flooding Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
States of emergency have been declared in municipalities across Quebec, including Montreal, Laval and Rigaud, as flood waters continue to rise.

Additional members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to help flood victims in Quebec, where 2,426 homes are flooded in 146 municipalities.

Take a look at some photos from the various flood zones:

Many schools are closed due to flooding in the Greater Montreal Area.

A car sits abandoned in floodwaters on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, after flooding caused by significant rainfall, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (2)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Ben Cezrae (1)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Ben Cezrae
Ben Cezrae (2)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Ben Cezrae
Hundreds of homes affected by Quebec flooding

A man and woman use a boat to move along a street in the town of Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal, Thursday, April 20, 2017, following flooding in the area.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (3)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (1)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (2)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (3)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (4)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Water levels in Quebec to peak by Wednesday

Volunteers place sandbags around an electrical panel in the town of Hudson, Que., west of Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2017, following flooding in the region.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (4)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (5)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (5)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
SteAnne

Godin Park in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in Montreal’s West Island is completely flooded, Friday, May 5, 2017.

Billy Shields/Global News
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (6)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee
Pierrefonds Daniel Wrobel (6)

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Daniel Wrobel
Tony Maxwell Pierrefonds

Flooded streets in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Tony Maxwell
Mei-Lin Yee Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac (1)

Residents and volunteers work together to save homes in Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac.

Mei-Lin Yee

Residents living in the affected areas have been working together to save as many homes as possible, and are asking for any volunteers to help.

According to public security minister Martin Coiteux, the situation is expected to reach its peak by Wednesday at the latest.

“We don’t feel the situation will worsen,” he said.

Residents in need of assistance, or information, are being asked to call 311.

