Quebec floods: Martin Coiteux says situation improving gradually

By Staff The Canadian Press

Philippe Couillard clarified the role Canadian Armed Forces are playing in response to flood waters ravaging southern Quebec, saying they're there to provide safety and to protect infrastructure.

Quebec’s public security minister says flood levels are gradually dropping, particularly in the western part of the province.

But Martin Coiteux says things are expected to get back to normal only at the end of the month.

Coiteux told a news conference Tuesday morning that Quebecers must be realistic and realize things will not improve overnight.

So far, the heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have flooded 2,733 residences, forcing the evacuation of 1,940 people in 171 municipalities.

Floods ravage parts of Quebec

The floods have claimed at least one life in the province – a man whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspé region.

Authorities are still searching for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in the same incident.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

